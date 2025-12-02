PUTRAJAYA: Tengku Datuk Rahimah Sultan Mahmud, the sister of the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today told the High Court here that Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, had given the impression that the fugitive businessman had a good relationship with Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Tengku Rahimah, 59, who was then director of the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA), which was later renamed as 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), said this when cross-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib during the former premier’s trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion from 1MDB.

Tengku Rahimah, the sixth defence witness, and who held the position in TIA for only 10 days, said she was introduced to Jho Low by Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree, the son-in-law of former Sarawak Governor, the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, adding that she also attended a meeting held at Jho Low’s office at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) with her husband as well as with Syed Ahmad.

“Sometime in 2008, during a family conversation, we spoke about Tuanku Mizan’s desire to enhance the income and livelihood of the people in Terengganu. It was around this time that we were introduced to Jho Low, who shared insights about Mubadala, a sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates, including its origins and structure.

“This discussion prompted us to explore the idea further and present it to Tuanku Mizan. I introduced Jho Low to Tuanku Mizan. The incorporation of TIA was not initiated by Datuk Seri Najib.

“The idea was proposed to Tuanku Mizan by Jho Low after Tuanku Mizan was introduced to Mubadala and its sovereign wealth fund model,” Tengku Rahimah said, adding that her appointment as a director of TIA was suggested by Jho Low and approved by Tuanku Mizan.

Describing Jho Low’s involvement in the early stages of TIA, Tengku Rahimah pointed out that Jho Low played a key role in the early stages of TIA by proposing its establishment and identifying potential sectors for development.

“His initial focus was on tourism, leveraging Terengganu’s natural assets, particularly its islands. His ideas appeared well-conceived and credible, presenting realistic and achievable plans that could generate economic opportunities for the state. A blueprint was prepared for TIA, which, if I recall correctly, included a proposal to develop a water theme park in Tasik Kenyir,” Tengku Rahimah said.

Tengku Rahimah also described Jho Low as a highly accomplished young man, noting that his success was reflected not only in his achievements but also in the prestigious location and refined aesthetics of his KLCC office, which left a lasting impression on visitors.

Tengku Rahimah said that on May 22, 2009, Tuanku Mizan called her for a private audience and unexpectedly asked her to sign a resolution to suspend the Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN) programme.

“Taken aback by the request, I asked for the reason, but Tuanku Mizan simply instructed me to proceed with signing it,” Tengku Rahimah said, adding that she later resigned from the company.

To another question by Ahmad Akram, the witness confirmed that there was an informal dinner that took place at the Terengganu Palace, during which Tuanku Mizan and Najib spoke about the establishment of TIA and also provided Tuanku Mizan with a macro-level explanation of the initiative.

Meanwhile, former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, testifying as the seventh defence witness, said that the late Saudi Ruler King Abdullah had personally promised to donate funds to Najib’s personal bank account.

He claimed he had overheard this private discussion between the two leaders.

Jamil Khir described King Abdullah and Najib as having interacted like a father and son during their 2010 meeting.

“I understand the necessity for this fund to be channelled to Datuk Seri Najib’s personal account to facilitate and smoothen his political journey and also King Abdullah was worried that channelling directly to any entity or political organisation would complicate the way the funds are spent,” he said.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial resumes tomorrow.