PUTRAJAYA: The Interfaith Harmony Committee (JK HARMONI) does not discuss matters related to Islamic religious policy but rather seeks ways and provides views to the government on the best method to strengthen the unity of the multi-religious community in this country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the matter was in line with the main function of the establishment of JK HARMONI, which is to jointly seek good values ​​in each religion and hold awareness-raising activities and harmony between religious adherents for the benefit of the community.

“The JK HARMONI does not discuss matters related to Islamic religious policy at all because, under the Federal Constitution, Islamic religious matters are under the jurisdiction of the rulers and state governments.”

Mohd Na’im said this at a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from the Grand Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Said Sabri, here today.

The minister stressed that the committee comprises religious scholars who will play a role in providing clarification on religious issues while promoting interfaith harmony.

A total of 25 religious scholars were appointed as members of JK HARMONI in a meeting held yesterday.

They comprise 10 representatives of Islam, four representatives of Buddhism, four representatives of Christianity, two representatives of Hinduism, one representative of Sikhism, two representatives of Taoism, one representative of Bahai and a representative of Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR) Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im also called on all Muslims not to be too emotional in looking at complex religious legal issues and to always be rational in expressing any views, including on social media.

“I think there are some misunderstandings regarding this committee. I want to stress here that this committee aims to harmonise the people of different religions, not the religions,” he said.