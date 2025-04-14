SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 210 kilogrammes of ganja worth RM20.57 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Free Trade Zone last month.

Central Zone acting assistant director-general Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman said the drugs were seized following an inspection of a consignment at one of the air cargo terminal operators in the area.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to conceal the drugs inside packages of snack products and pet food to avoid detection by the authorities.

“They were believed to have been brought in from a Southeast Asian country, transiting through Malaysia before being sent to a final destination in Europe,” he told a press conference here today.

Ahmad Taufik said no arrests have been made, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.