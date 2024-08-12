KLUANG: The Public Works Department (JKR) is currently implementing or has completed 559 projects for the Home Ministry (KDN), with a total value of RM5.635 billion as of November this year.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that 39 of these projects, worth RM2.331 billion, are in the pre-construction phase.

“Meanwhile, 41 projects valued at RM3.023 billion are in the construction phase, and 479 projects involve maintenance, recovery plans, renovations, and asset upgrades (PPUN) at a cost of RM280.784 million,” he said.

He shared this information with reporters after attending the handover ceremony for the completion of the Integrated Electronic Security System (SKEB) development project at the Simpang Renggam Prison, Johor, and Muar Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA) today.

He said that from that amount, RM218.88 million was allocated for the development of 18 SKEB projects nationwide, including in the Simpang Renggam Prison, Muar PPA, Seremban Prison, and Jelebu Drug Rehabilitation Institution, Negeri Sembilan, Alor Setar Prison, Sungai Petani Prison in Kedah, Penang Prison and Taiping Prison in Perak.

The SKEB projects are also being implemented at several other facilities, including the Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre in Perak, Pengkalan Chepa Prison in Kelantan, Dusun Dato’ Murad Prison and Henry Gurney School in Telok Mas, Melaka, Kota Kinabalu Central Prison, Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison, Sandakan Prison, Henry Gurney School in Keningau, Tawau Prison in Sabah, and Puncak Borneo Prison in Sarawak.

Ahmad Maslan said that nine of these projects have been completed, including those at the Simpang Renggam Prison and Muar Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA), with the remaining nine expected to be completed by May next year.

The SKEB projects at the Simpang Renggam Prison and PPA Muar were developed at a cost of RM23.122 million, commencing on March 4, 2022. The Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) was issued on Oct 21 this year, as scheduled, following comprehensive system testing.

“The implementation of SKEB technology is a critical initiative aimed at strengthening surveillance, security, and operational response within high-risk prison institutions, targeting zero incidents of escaping and other untoward incidents,” hea also said.

The project scope includes the installation of a comprehensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) system with wider coverage, an Electronic Access Control System, an IP Security Intercom System, an Integrated Security Management System (ISMS), low-voltage electrical installations and civil engineering works.

“To enhance security at the Simpang Renggam Prison, categorised as a maximum-security facility, 758 CCTVs of various types, including dome, bullet, corner-mount, panoramic and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, have been installed.

“Meanwhile, the Muar PPA has been equipped with 106 CCTVs of various types,” he added.