KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said several Public Works Department (JKR) officers who were in the bus which overturned in an incident at Kilometre 245.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound in Rembau early this morning were unhurt.

Nanta, through a post on Facebook today, said that all the JKR employees were passengers on the bus.

“I am very saddened by the accident involving an express bus today. I was informed that the express bus carrying civil servants from Melaka to Kuala Lumpur had started its journey from Melaka at 5 am before the accident occurred.

“I and the entire Ministry of Works team hope the injured victims would have a speedy recovery,“ he said.

The media today reported that six passengers were injured while 34 others survived when the express bus they were riding overturned in an accident at Kilometer 245.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound in Rembau early this morning.