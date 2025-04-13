KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry, through the Public Works Department (JKR), is prepared to extend technical advisory services to the Ministry of Education (MOE) to assess the structural safety of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lahat in Perak, which was affected by a fire incident yesterday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stressed the importance of conducting a thorough structural assessment to ensure the building is fully safe before any restoration begins.

“The ministry is committed to working hand-in-hand with MOE and all relevant agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school personnel at all times,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The fire, which broke out yesterday morning, affected the roof of seven classrooms located on the third floor of Block D, causing an estimated 30 per cent damage.

Nanta noted that emergency response teams arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving the alert and successfully brought the blaze under control in just over an hour. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

“I have also been informed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and led by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM). At this stage, the affected area remains under the control of the authorities and is off-limits to external parties to ensure the safety of everyone and to facilitate a smooth and thorough investigation,” he said.

He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Perak JBPM, particularly the teams from the Pasir Putih and Batu Gajah fire stations, for their swift and professional response in managing the situation.

“Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all parties involved in this operation. I pray that all subsequent matters following this incident will proceed smoothly,” he added.