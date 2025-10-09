JKT reinforces six environmental health campaigns to promote clean living

BANGI: The Local Government Department (JKT) will strengthen the implementation of six national-level environmental health campaigns to drive behavioural change, enhance hygiene standards, and cultivate a culture of environmental cleanliness.

The campaigns conducted by local authorities (PBT) are the Clean Food Premises, Clean Public Market, ‘BMW’ Clean Public Toilet, Rat Infestation Eradication, Dengue Prevention, and Stray Animal Management campaign.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said these campaigns represent the implementation, alignment, and the nation’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

“These are not ordinary campaigns but the cultivation of standard operating procedures in line with established guidelines, supported by ethical enforcement, community participation, and technological innovation such as the digital complaint application (PBTCare) and Public Toilet Star Rating (PBTa) application for ‘Clean, Attractive and Fragrant’ (BMW) toilets,” he said.

He said this when officiating the 2025 national-level World Environmental Health Day (WEHD) celebration themed ‘Persekitaran Sejahtera, Masyarakat Harmoni, Negara MADANI’ here today.

Nga said the implementation of the campaigns is supported by an allocation of RM860,000 from JKT and the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda (ANMS), with KPKT serving as the lead agency for Pillar 4: Strengthening Environmental Cleanliness.

“With this allocation, we are focusing on immediate-impact interventions, raising awareness and community engagement, regular monitoring, and effective risk communication.

“In addition, RM100 million has been allocated by the federal government under Budget 2025 for the construction of stalls and the upgrading of public market/food stall infrastructure in PBT areas,” he said.

Nga also stressed the need for comprehensive and data-driven actions in preventing outbreaks, controlling rodents, maintaining market and toilet cleanliness, as well as managing stray animals.

“KPKT, through state authorities and PBT, is committed to ensuring that the people’s living environment, from public toilets to markets, and from food premises to back lanes, meets clean and safe standards and is free from the risk of diseases,” he said.

The 2025 WEHD celebration also recognised outstanding PBTs under the KPKT Environmental Health campaign and the JKT Environmental Health Technical Audit Star Rating (PBAT) programme.

Among those awarded five-star recognition and categorised as Excellent PBTs under PBAT 2025 were the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Alor Setar City Council, and Johor Bahru City Council.

Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, when met, expressed his appreciation to KPKT for the recognition, saying it reflected DBKK’s strong compliance performance.

“DBKK consistently ensures that the targets set by KPKT are met or achieved, covering assets procured through allocated funds, which are properly recorded and maintained,” he said. – Bernama