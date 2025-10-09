Madagascar police fire tear gas at new anti-government protest

ANTANANARIVO: At least 1,000 protesters marched in Madagascar’s capital where police fired tear gas to disperse the latest anti-government demonstration.

This new protest occurred after the Gen Z movement rejected President Andry Rajoelina’s attempts to defuse tensions through a new prime minister appointment and dialogue calls.

Protesters wearing gas and diving masks gathered near Lake Anosy before marching toward Ambohijatovo Gardens, now called Democracy Square.

Security forces responded with tear gas and made several arrests during the demonstration.

The protests initially erupted on September 25 over regular power and water shortages in one of the world’s poorest countries.

“We’re still struggling,“ said 35-year-old marcher Heritiana Rafanomezantsoa, who blamed systemic failures since independence from France.

Rajoelina adopted a conciliatory tone by dismissing his entire government and appointing a military officer as prime minister on October 6.

The president stated Madagascar “no longer needs disturbances” while prioritizing security appointments in his new cabinet.

Rajoelina disputed a UN report claiming 22 protest-related deaths, insisting only 12 looters and vandals had died.

The UN rights office said some victims were protesters or bystanders killed by security forces while others died in subsequent violence.

Twenty-eight protesters face formal charges after being referred to the prosecutor’s office this week.

The movement demands a public apology for violence against protesters but no longer explicitly calls for Rajoelina’s resignation. – AFP