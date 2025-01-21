Malaysia to host ASEAN Safety and Health Workers summit 2025 in August

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host the ASEAN Safety and Health Workers Summit 2025 from Aug 4 to 5 this year, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said the event is in line with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year and will be organised by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

“This is a positive development. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has articulated his vision for Malaysia as ASEAN chair, striving for excellence in all fields.

“Congratulations to NIOSH and the Ministry of Human Resources for taking this initiative. While NIOSH holds its conventions annually, this year, they have taken on the challenge of elevating the event to the ASEAN level,” Sim said in his keynote address at the soft launch of the summit here today.

Themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability for a Resilient Workforce’, the summit aims to provide a platform for sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and fostering regional cooperation. It will also offer valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to build connections and strengthen partnerships.

Meanwhile, NIOSH chairman Chong Chieng Jen emphasised the importance of taking a proactive role in addressing emerging occupational safety and health (OSH) challenges as Malaysia assumes its ASEAN chairmanship.

The summit’s scope has been broadened to incorporate several key programmes. These comprise the NIOSHCert International Standards Seminar 2025 (NISS2025), the Asian Occupational Safety and Health Research Institutes (AOSHRI) Meeting, the Malaysia Research Initiative for National Agenda (MaRINA) 3.0 Workshop, and the ASEAN++ Workshop and Study Visit, which will host participants from ASEAN member countries.

“These challenges now go beyond traditional physical hazards like noise and lighting to encompass chemical, biological, and economic risks associated with workplace equipment and postures.

“Moreover, psychosocial issues, such as stress and depression, are increasingly significant in today’s evolving work environments,” Chong said.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN chairmanship on Jan 1 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ reflecting its commitment to fostering a united and prosperous region.

Sim further highlighted that workplace safety and health are moral responsibilities that go beyond mere legal compliance.

“The government is committed to creating a safe and healthy work environment for all workers.

“One of my key priorities is ensuring job safety. Following the amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health Act in 2022, penalties for non-compliance have increased from RM50,000 to RM500,000.

“Our objective is not to punish but to ensure that everyone can return home safely and healthily after each workday. We will provide consultation services and guidance to help companies meet the requirements of the latest amendments,” he said.

Sim added that these government initaitives are not just about policies but also about respecting workers’ dignity, ensuring they can work with confidence in their safety and return home in good health.