TANGKAK: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife in Bukit Gambir, near here, early this month.

Mohamad Khairul Azmi Ithnin, 32, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read out to him before Magistrate Lee Kim Kiat. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused was alleged to have caused the death of Iecah Junus, 34, at a house in Taman Cahaya, Bukit Gambir, between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm on June 2.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Amirah Sapian requested that no bail be offered and applied for the accused to be sent to Hospital Permai for psychiatric evaluation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court allowed the application and set July 8 for mention of the case to submit pathology, toxicology, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) reports.

Meanwhile, Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib in a statement said the accused is also expected to be charged in the Muar Sessions Court today under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

The suspect allegedly set fire to nine vehicles parked at his in-laws’ residence in Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Durian Chondong, near here, on June 3.

He was remanded for seven days from June 4 to assist investigations.

Meanwhile, at the Muar Sessions Court today, the man was also charged with nine counts of arson involving vehicles in Kampung Pengkalan Kota Durian Chondong and Kebun Durian Kampung Teratai 2, Tangkak, on June 3.

The accused pleaded guilty to six of the charges when they were read out to him before Judge Sayani Mohd Nor.

According to the charges, he allegedly committed mischief by fire with the intent to damage six vehicles - two Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Wish, a Perodua Myvi, and two motorcycles, an Ego Avantis and a Yamaha LC.

The offences were said to have taken place between 4.36 am and 6.46 am in the two villages in Sagil, Tangkak.

For the remaining three charges, the accused pleaded not guilty to setting fire to a Honda Civic and two motorcycles - a Modenas Kriss and a Honda RS150 - in Kampung Pengkalan Kota Durian Chondong, on the same day.

All the charges were framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and a fine, upon conviction.

The court set July 9 for sentencing and the presentation of case facts for the six charges to which he pleaded guilty. The date will also serve for the mention of the remaining three charges, including the submission of documents and the appointment of legal counsel.