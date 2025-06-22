KUALA KANGSAR: The Plantation and Commodities Ministry (MPIC) has mandated that plantation industry players must first hire graduates from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes before considering the employment of foreign workers.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said industry players must provide proof of their efforts to hire TVET graduates to the ministry before they are permitted to recruit foreign workers.

“We are currently facing a situation where many industries are unwilling to hire graduates who have completed their training. They are reluctant to provide these students with the opportunity to gain practical experience because they prefer to take the easier route.

“Although the government has approved foreign workers for the plantation sector, I will not allow it unless industry players contribute to our local youth,“ he said when met at the Dialog@MPIC session here today.

Johari said the ministry will train about 250 TVET students annually in the plantation sector, and they will be placed in the industry based on the specific needs of the industry players.

He said industry players must train these students until they become skilled and future specialists in the plantation sector.

“I want to commend Sime Darby and FGV for their dedicated initiatives to provide accommodation and decent salaries for young individuals who did not attend university. These youths can earn a salary of RM2,500 if they develop their skills and complete a TVET Level 3 qualification, and in another eight months, they could earn up to RM3,500.

“...we must support these students in developing their careers. Otherwise, we’re abandoning these youths, and that’s not what we promised. Some industry players even refuse to hire them, and that’s why I want to enforce this prerequisite. Currently, we depend on nearly 260,000 foreign workers to manage our plantations,“ he said.

Johari said the sector is vital as it represents the world’s third-largest export industry, and within the national commodity sector, Malaysia exports approximately RM168 billion. He emphasised the need for industry players to take responsibility for mentoring and supporting these young talents.