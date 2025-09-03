Johari leads UMNO task force on Urban Renewal Bill for urban Malay convention

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will lead the party’s special task force responsible for reviewing and refining the proposed Urban Renewal Bill.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the appointment, stating the task force will examine every aspect of the bill before its presentation at the Urban Malay Convention scheduled for late September.

The convention will bring together UMNO’s top leadership from states and divisions nationwide alongside Malay political parties, non-governmental organisations, academics and civil society representatives.

Resolutions emerging from the convention will subsequently be submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for consideration.

Prime Minister Anwar recently emphasised that the Urban Renewal Bill must be implemented to enable the construction of more comfortable housing projects that enhance public well-being. – Bernama