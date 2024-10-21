Johari takes over as 46th AIPA president for year 2025

VIENTIANE: The Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul today accepted the task as President of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) for the year 2025 from Laos.

The symbolic presentation to Johari Abdul was made by the President of the Laos National Assembly, Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who was also the president of the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly during the Closing Ceremony of the AIPA General Assembly held at the National Convention Center (NCC) here today.

At the same event, Malaysia for the first time introduced the AIPA Malaysia 2025 logo through a promotional video.

The logo displays a pattern in the shape of a hibiscus flower, with the colors representing the main colors of the flags of all 10 ASEAN member countries.

The last time Malaysia was President of AIPA was in 2015.