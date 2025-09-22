Johari urges meticulous land management amid complex disputes

PUTRAJAYA: Land administrators must exercise greater precision and foresight in handling Malaysia’s increasingly complex land matters according to Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Johari emphasized that land management requires a new forward-looking approach with enhanced federal-state cooperation to ensure strategic and inclusive administration of this national asset.

He noted that previously uncontested land issues have now escalated into serious disputes as demonstrated by the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment situation.

Johari cited the Kampung Baru PKNS flats redevelopment where previously straightforward land status matters have become major contention points.

The minister highlighted how lack of consensus in Kampung Sungai Baru has stalled developers while political involvement intensified tensions requiring police and Federal Reserve Unit intervention.

Johari urged all stakeholders including developers and politicians to adhere to official land definitions and policies with government-led development narratives.

He warned against confusion created when political actors and opportunistic developers operate without clear distinctions between Malay reserve land and other land status types.

The minister stressed the critical importance of strengthening federal-state collaboration in land governance to prevent policy overlaps and project delays.

Johari observed that state-level governance structures have evolved over 68 years of independence potentially creating misalignment with federal direction.

He concluded that proactive vigilance is essential to address emerging land issues before they become major problems. – Bernama