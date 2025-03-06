JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has allocated RM1.5 million to upgrade tabika (kindergartens) and taska (childcare centres) under the Community Development Department (KEMAS), in a move to strengthen early childhood education in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government has also allocated RM1.8 million in basic religious allocation for the Iqra’ and Fardu Ain (IQFA) programmes.

He added that KEMAS kindergartens are now being positioned as feeder institutions for Sekolah Rintis Bangsa Johor (SRBJ).

“However, this requires curriculum harmonisation, including elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) - a transformation that will elevate Johor’s preschool education to a higher and more competitive level,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, in another development, Onn Hafiz said the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) in Renggam, Kluang, is currently undergoing active development.

“I had the opportunity to review the development of TMIYC Renggam and engage with representatives from youth groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and local sports activists.

“This youth centre is being actively developed in line with the aspirations of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, to ensure that every district has facilities that serve as spaces for building the character, leadership, and potential of Johor’s youth,” he said, adding that so far, three TMIYCs are already in operation in the state.