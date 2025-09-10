Johor allocates RM3,000 for religious school canteens with halal certificates

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government today announced a one-off allocation of RM3,000 to operators of religious school canteens with halal certificates.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the initiative aims to help them carry out renovation works and provide more comfortable facilities in line with the Malaysian Halal certification standard requirements.

He said the allocation will be channelled through the Johor Islamic Corporation under next year’s state budget, reflecting the state government’s continued commitment to strengthening Islamic religious education.

“We are confident that with this support, religious schools will become pioneers and serve as exemplary models for society in upholding and appreciating true halal values,” he said at the Johor Halal Seminar: Regional Country Partnership programme held in conjunction with the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the State Islamic Religious Council here today.

The text of his speech was read out by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

Onn Hafiz said the initiative also demonstrates the state government’s commitment to making halal a way of life for the Johor community, beginning with religious education institutions that nurture the next generation.

In July this year, Mohd Fared was reported to have said that 138 SAJK canteens at Sekolah Agama Kerajaan Johor (SAKJ)are expected to receive halal recognition by December, in line with the Johor Halal Development Plan 2030.

Currently, Johor has 3,462 active halal certificates, with 2,470 of them belonging to certificate holders or registered companies that have applied for the Malaysian Halal Certification. - Bernama