Company director and manager arrested in RM2.4 million smuggling syndicate probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a company director and manager for suspected involvement in a cigarette and liquor smuggling syndicate.

Both suspects from different companies allegedly manipulated import and export declaration forms to facilitate their illegal activities.

MACC and Royal Malaysian Customs Department conducted operations code-named ‘Op Lung’ starting September 9 to uncover the smuggling network.

Authorities apprehended the two male suspects in their 30s and 40s when they appeared at the MACC headquarters to provide statements.

Raids at 15 companies and five business premises revealed illegal storage warehouses containing various smuggled liquor brands.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin granted a three-day remand order for both suspects from today until September 12.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the estimated undeclared taxes identified so far amount to RM500,000.

Investigators expect the tax evasion figure to increase as they examine additional premises connected to the syndicate.

The commission has frozen 14 company accounts and four individual accounts containing RM2.4 million under anti-money laundering laws.

Azam Baki stated that the frozen amount will likely grow as investigations reveal more companies and individuals involved.

The probe focuses on corruption, fraud, false declarations, money laundering, and asset tracing related to the smuggling operations.

MACC anticipates more arrests in the coming days as they work to dismantle the entire syndicate network. – Bernama