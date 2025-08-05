Johor and Riau Islands police boost cross-border security cooperation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cross-border security cooperation during a high-level meeting today. The discussions focused on tackling maritime security threats, smuggling, human trafficking, and terrorism in the Johor-Riau Islands waters.

The meeting was attended by Johor’s newly appointed police chief, CP Ab Rahaman Arsad, and Riau Islands Regional Police Chief Inspector General Asep Safrudin. Both leaders emphasized the importance of joint efforts to safeguard the shared maritime border.

“Johor, as a maritime border state with the Riau Islands, remains committed to ensuring the safety of the region through close cooperation between the two regional enforcement agencies,“ stated the Johor police in an official Facebook post.

Also present was ASP Riza Sativa, police consul and liaison officer from the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, who plays a key role in facilitating coordination between Polri and Malaysian security forces.

In his first press conference yesterday, CP Ab Rahaman highlighted Johor’s strategic location bordering Singapore and proximity to Indonesia, making it a critical security gateway. He stressed the need for heightened preparedness among PDRM personnel to address emerging threats.

With over 10,000 police officers in Johor, CP Ab Rahaman described the force as a vital asset in combating cross-border crime and drug-related offenses. - Bernama