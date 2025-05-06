JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government, through the Department of Veterinary Services, has approved 220 temporary slaughter centres across the state this year to facilitate the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual.

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the number showed an increase compared to 204 temporary centres approved last year.

“The sacrificial slaughter of 9,304 livestock was conducted last year. With the increase in slaughter centres this year, I expect the number of animals for the ritual slaughter will also rise,” he said after visiting the Datin Halimah Permanent Farmers’ Market here today.

According to Zahari, Johor currently has 21 registered slaughterhouses, and the state government is working to increase this number over time in line with industry needs and livestock sector development.

He also advised all parties granted permission or temporary permits to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Department of Veterinary Services.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge breeders to register with the Department of Veterinary Services to facilitate health monitoring and disease management,” he said.