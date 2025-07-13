Johor athletes get free tickets for Piala Sumbangsih final

MUAR:The Johor government will provide free tickets to athletes participating in the 2025 Bangsa Johor Games (SBJ) to watch the Piala Sumbangsih final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor.

The match is scheduled for August 8 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the initiative as a gesture of appreciation for the athletes’ contributions to the success of the SBJ Games.

Athletes can collect their tickets from their respective assemblymen.

“I hope SBJ athletes will take the opportunity to fill SSI and support JDT against Selangor in the Piala Sumbangsih,“ Onn Hafiz said during the opening of the two-day SBJ Games at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC).

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah also attended the event.

The SBJ Games, introduced last year as an annual event, was initiated by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, to promote meaningful activities and unity among Johor’s youth.

“The Regent wants young people to stay active, gain education, and secure good jobs,“ Onn Hafiz added, noting that the state government allocated over RM1.7 million for the sports meet.

Mohd Hairi highlighted that the SBJ Games serve as a talent discovery platform, helping young athletes develop into future sports stars. - Bernama