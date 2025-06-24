Johor Bahru road rage suspect arrested after reckless driving incident

JOHOR BAHRU: Authorities have detained a man linked to a road rage incident involving reckless driving and vehicle damage at Susur 6, Jalan Tun Razak. The altercation, which escalated into a collision, resulted in RM15,300 in damages.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed the arrest, stating the clash began when the 50-year-old suspect, driving a Toyota Hilux, aggressively overtook a 63-year-old motorist in a Perodua Axia. The victim had reportedly slowed down after missing a turn, triggering the confrontation.

“An exchange of words is believed to have taken place between both parties before the suspect rammed the victim’s car three times,” Raub said.

Investigations revealed the suspect has seven prior criminal records.

The case falls under Section 427 (mischief) and Section 279 (reckless driving) of the Penal Code, alongside Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.