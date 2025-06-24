Malaysia, EU boost prison reform with humane justice focus

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is deepening its collaboration with the European Union (EU) and member states to advance prison reform, focusing on rehabilitation and humane justice, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

Speaking at the Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting on Planning and Designing Humane Correctional Facilities, Saifuddin Nasution highlighted the importance of shared learning and technical exchange in reshaping Malaysia’s correctional approach.

“The EU’s extensive expertise in progressive penal models and humane prison design offers invaluable guidance as we reimagine our own correctional systems,“ he said.

The minister emphasized that the partnership aligns with Malaysia’s commitment to balancing security with dignity and rights. The initiative aims to serve as a regional model for justice reform, prioritizing rehabilitation over punitive measures.