WINNERS at PGM Championships are looking forward for another exciting and thrilling Championship at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort. Playing on the Hill course will surely give everyone a fair chance for perfection and endurance before lifting the trophy at PGM Penang Championship 2025.

Past Champions playing this week are like Danny Chia, who has a good winning track record at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort. Danny Chia won in 2015, 2016 and runner up finish in 2019. Others are Nicholas Fung, Fakhrul Akmar, Edven Ying, Daeng Rahman, Ben Leong and Khor Kheng Hwai, all who have won previously on PGM Championships.

Ben Leong, who recently won the PGM KGPA Championship will be gearing up to add another title into his record.