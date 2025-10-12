Johor Bahru salon splashed with red paint, suffers RM15,000 loss

JOHOR BAHRU: A salon at a shopping mall here was splashed with red paint yesterday, resulting in an estimated loss of RM15,000.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed the incident occurred around 11.50 am.

He stated that a 22-year-old local male employee lodged a police report at about 1.33 pm the same day.

Initial investigations revealed two suspects entered the salon and threw plastic bags filled with red paint into the premises.

The paint splashed onto the furniture and a customer who was inside the salon at the time.

No injuries were reported from the incident despite the customer being stained with paint.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

Balveer Singh urged anyone with information to contact the Johor Bahru North District Police Headquarters at 07-5563122.

Earlier, a Facebook post by user Douglas Ang showing photos of the paint-splashed salon went viral.

The viral post included images of the vandalised premises and the customer with paint stains. – Bernama