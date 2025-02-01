Johor civil servants to receive additional holiday on Jan 6

PETALING JAYA: Johor civil servants will receive an additional holiday on Jan 6 following the weekend adjustment to Saturday and Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Johor Department of Trade Union Affairs, the state government announced the holiday on Jan 6 (Monday) to replace the working day on Jan 3.

“The working hours for the Johor JHEKS office will change starting Jan 1, 2025, with weekends falling on Saturday and Sunday, beginning on Jan 4 and 5, 2025.

“Johor JHEKS will operate on the first Friday, Jan 3, 2025. The State Government has announced a public holiday in Johor on Jan 6, 2025 (Monday) to replace the working day on Jan 3, 2025 (Friday).”

According to a report by The Star, schools will also be closed on Jan 6.

However the extra holiday will not affect the ongoing Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations.

On Oct 7, Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail announced that the weekend holiday in Johor would be changed to Saturday and Sunday, starting on Jan 1.

Tunggu Ismail said the change of the weekend holiday to Saturday and Sunday was made based on the considerations and desires of the people in the state to spend more time with their families and children.

Tunku Ismail said this decision would also have a positive economic impact in line with the implementation of development projects that will benefit and profit the state and its people.

