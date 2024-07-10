PETALING JAYA: The announcement on Johor reverting its weekend to Saturday and Sunday has been met with much joy from Malaysians online.

According to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s official Facebook page, the weekend will be changed to Saturday and Sunday starting from January 1 next year.

Many netizens have taken to social media to express that this shift in the weekend days can better accommodate family time.

“Last night, Aafiyah’s father said, ‘When will Johor change its weekend to Saturday-Sunday? Friday-Saturday weekends are impractical, and it’s hard to spend time with the kids.’ Alhamdulillah,” commented @dewi_amin on X.

“Alhamdulillah, Johor has switched back to Saturday-Sunday weekends. Finally, mom and dad have the same days off. It’s been so hard arranging time off before since one of us works in the private sector and the other in the government,” shared a relieved @zffgasm.

“Yay, finally it’s easier now for parents working outside Johor who have kids studying in Johor. Thank you!” cheered @yulsyera

Many Malaysians also took to the comment section of the announcement post to thank Tunku Ismail for the change.

“Wow finally. Thank you so much. Now parents and children’s really can spend some quality time together,” said Facebook user Menaka Sara.

“Alhamdulillah. For 10 years, our family life was chaotic because our days off didn’t align. Quality time with the family was really neglected. Thank you, Tuanku, for your concern,” commented Facebook user Ghazali Ja’afar.

In the post, Tunku Ismail said that the decision was made with the consent and blessing of His Majesty the King.

“I hope that the private sector, the government and related parties allow sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers accordingly,“ he added, in a statement.