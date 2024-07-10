PETALING JAYA: Johor will be reverting its weekend to Saturday and Sunday from the current Friday and Saturday weekend.

According to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s official Facebook page, the weekend will be changed to Saturday and Sunday starting from Jan 1 next year.

“Following the consent and blessing from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and after considering the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Council (JAINJ), I would like to announce that starting Jan 1 2025, Johor’s weekend will be changed to Saturday and Sunday,“ he said in the post.

He added that he had also decreed that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the Johor Mufti discuss and study the matter thoroughly.

“I hope that the private sector, the government and related parties allow sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers accordingly,“ he said.