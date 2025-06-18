JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have crippled 21 drug trafficking syndicates and seized illicit narcotics worth RM81.07 million in the first five months of this year.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the success of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) also led to the arrest of 58 syndicate members and asset seizures worth RM2.26 million.

“Additionally, JSJN recorded an impressive performance, making a total of 10,794 arrests for various drug offences during the same period. They also seized drugs worth RM83.18 million and forfeited assets valued at RM7.49 million,“ he said in his speech at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters monthly gathering here today.

Kumar said the Internal Security and Public Order Department also recorded seizures of illicit cigarettes worth RM48,000 and misappropriated subsidised palm oil worth RM1.11 million.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department contributed by achieving a 59.64 per cent resolution rate for index crimes during the period.

Kumar also said that 54 rape cases involving teenagers were recorded from 2023 until last year.

“One of the primary causes is the easy accessibility of pornographic content on social media, the general lack of awareness about Malaysian laws concerning such crimes, and the breakdown of family structures. This situation results in teenagers missing out on attention, affection, and supervision from their parents,“ he added.

To proactively address the issue, the Sexual Investigation Unit has visited schools to deliver talks and raise awareness among students about such crimes.

He urged all parties to take these cases seriously, advising parents to express affection, raise their children with strong religious and moral values and stay vigilant about their children’s activities and social circles.

Meanwhile, at the monthly gathering, 47 individuals received appreciation awards, including four members of the public and 43 police officers from various ranks, as well as public servants from the Johor contingent.

-- BERNAMA