Johor customs foils drug syndicate using port as transit point

SHAH ALAM: The Johor Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has successfully foiled a drug smuggling syndicate using ports as a transit point, seizing a shipment worth RM12.05 million after confiscating a refrigerated container at Tanjung Pelepas Port on Oct 1.

Johor Customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said that the seizure of 60.2kg of compressed powder, suspected to be cocaine, was made at 11.15 am following a month-long investigation and intelligence gathering by the Southern Zone Intelligence Branch.

He said that the container was laden with 19 tonnes of frozen fresh prawns, valued at RM735,000, which were declared as trade goods.

“However, upon thorough inspection, we found 62 plastic packages containing the white compressed powder, suspected to be cocaine, hidden in the container’s air conditioning compartment.

“Based on the information obtained, the container had been at the port for about two or three days before the operation was carried out,” he told a press conference here today.

Aminul Izmeer said that the container originated from India and was in transit at the port before being shipped to its next destination in Miami, United States.

He said that the department would collaborate with international enforcement agencies to investigate the case.

He also said that the modus operandi of this drug smuggling syndicate was found to be similar to a previous case in which 50kg of cocaine was seized following the confiscation of a container from China at the same port in May.

“The syndicate also hid the drugs in the air conditioning compartment. However, based on initial investigations, this syndicate appears to have no connection to the latest case,” he said.

He added that the seizure of the container carrying 60.2kg of suspected cocaine did not result in any arrests, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

