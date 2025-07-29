Lorry owner fined RM1,600 for moving logs without pass in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A lorry owner was fined RM1,600 after being caught transporting 59 logs without a removal pass during an operation in Kampung Randagong, Ranau.

The Sabah Forestry Department (JPS) and General Operations Force (GOP) detained the two lorries in a late-night operation last Wednesday (July 23).

Sabah Forestry Department chief conservator Datuk Frederick Kugan confirmed the logs originated from Sipitang district, with royalty payments of RM4,732.70 already made to the state government.

“The commercial value of the logs is estimated at RM31,600. Following the offence, the licensee was fined RM1,600,“ he said in a statement.

Kugan emphasised that JPS remains committed to enforcing regulations to protect forest resources and ensure legal logging practices. – Bernama