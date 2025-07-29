Blackstone executive killed in Manhattan shooting, firm confirms

NEW YORK: Investment firm Blackstone Inc confirmed on Tuesday that senior executive Wesley LePatner was among those killed in a shooting at its Manhattan office building. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at 345 Park Avenue, where Blackstone has its New York headquarters.

“We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue. Words cannot express the devastation we feel,“ the company said in a statement.

LePatner served as a senior managing director and Global Head of Core+ Real Estate, as well as CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). The shooting took place as employees were preparing to leave for the day.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and President Jon Gray described the day as the “worst day in the firm’s 40 year history” in a memo to staff. The New York office will remain closed on Tuesday, with a company-wide Zoom call scheduled to address the tragedy. - Reuters