JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted an attempt by a drug distribution syndicate using a courier service to smuggle drugs, weighing 10.194 kilogrammes, and worth RM955,687, here in April.

Its director, Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said that in an operation conducted at 3.35 pm on April 23, the enforcement team inspected two suspicious parcels from Hong Kong at a mail and courier centre here.

“The results of the inspection on each box found two packets of candy placed on top of a white bottle containing a black liquid.

“Initial tests on the black liquid revealed a type of morphine,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Aminul Izreer said the two boxes were addressed to a named person at a double-storey terrace house in Pulai, Johor, and the packages were declared as food items.

However, the ownership status of the house is still under investigation, and efforts to track down the syndicate and the owner of the parcels are being actively carried out.

He also said that this year alone, five cases of drug trafficking using couriers have been recorded in the state, and these cases also involved drugs such as marijuana.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.