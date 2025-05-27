Johor encourages industry players to use solar as energy source

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government is committed to making the sustainability development agenda a success through the Johor Green Deal initiative to protect the environment, thus reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

Johor Sustainability Centre (JSC) chief executive officer Fayzul Omar said one of the initiatives being actively carried out is to encourage industry players in the state to transition to the use of solar energy as an alternative energy source.

He added that through strategic collaboration of the state government through JSC, other government agencies and the private sector, various initiatives and incentives are being offered to support this renewable energy transformation.

“Encouraging the manufacturing industry and commercial field to use alternative energy (solar energy) aligns with Johor’s goal to become a low-carbon state by 2030.

“One of the incentives being offered is the Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE) Solar Leasing Scheme by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA),” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Batu Pahat District Sustainability Awareness and (Solar Energy) Industry Involvement Programme at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

He said that through that scheme, companies providing solar leasing services are eligible to enjoy tax exemption on income generated as well as promoting the wider and more affordable use of solar energy.

“The state government’s commitment also covers three main approaches, namely a cleaner energy mix, environmental preservation and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, thus protecting the natural ecosystem.

“The industry is also urged to capitalise on the practice of sustainable industry, which not only helps reduce carbon emission but also creates job opportunities based on clean technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor MIDA director Mohamad Reduan Mohd Zabri said the use of solar energy in the state has so far received an encouraging response from industry players, especially in Batu Pahat and Pasir Gudang, with the cooperation from the local authorities.

“Many factory and commercial operators have shown an interest in using (solar energy) while we have received good cooperation from the local authorities, including the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) and the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG),” he said.