JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, has paid tribute to his special officer, Misnan Ahmad, who died in Makkah yesterday, describing him as a dedicated and selfless individual.

He said Misnan, 60, who was part of the Johor Government Delegation (RKJ) for the Hajj pilgrimage, was more than just a colleague—he was a trusted friend who always placed the people’s interests above his own.

“His passing is a great loss, not only to me personally but also to our entire team and the many communities he touched with his kindness and service.

“I truly value his dedication and sacrifices throughout his time in service. His sincerity and commitment will continue to inspire us all,” said Mohd Hairi in a Facebook post.

Misnan, a pilgrim from flight KT46 and a guest at Maktab Diary Al Saad in Makkah, was confirmed to have died on May 31 at 7.50 am (local time) at King Abdul Aziz Hospital due to a heart attack.

He is the fifth Malaysian pilgrim to die in Makkah this year.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the Larkin state assemblyman, extended his condolences to Misnan’s family and prayed that they be given strength and patience during this difficult time.

Johor state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani also offered his condolences in a Facebook post, praying for the soul of the deceased to be blessed and placed among the righteous.