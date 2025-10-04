Johor flood evacuees drop to 245

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood evacuees in Johor has dropped to 245 people from 78 families as of 4 pm today, down from 290 people from 96 families reported this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all evacuees in Batu Pahat are still being housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading.

The flood victims are residents from Kampung Baharu Sri Gading; Kampung Parit Bengkok; Kampung Parit Kaspan; Kampung Parit Samion; Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros; Kampung Parit Sri Muar; Kampung Sri Pandan and Kampung Parit Samijan.

“Thunderstorm and heavy rain warnings have been issued for this evening, affecting the districts of Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru, while Pontian is reported to be cloudy,” he said.

“Two rivers are currently at alert level: Sungai Senggarang with a reading of 3.14 metres and Sungai Batu Pahat at 2.30 metres. Other rivers across the state remain at normal levels,” he said in a statement today.