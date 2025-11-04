Johor floods: 210 remain at relief centre

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat, Johor, remained unchanged at 210 people from 65 families as of 4 pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, said all evacuees are currently housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading, involving residents from eight villages in the Sri Gading and Parit Raja areas.

He said the affected villages are Kampung Baharu Sri Gading; Kampung Parit Bengkok; Kampung Parit Kaspan; Kampung Parit Samion; Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros; Kampung Parit Sri Muar; Kampung Sri Pandan and Kampung Parit Samijan.

“Sungai Senggarang in the Batu Pahat district is currently at warning level with a reading of 3.20 metres, while Sungai Batu Pahat has a reading of 2.30 metres.

“Meanwhile, all districts in the state experienced sunny weather this afternoon,” he said in a statement today.