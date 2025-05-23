ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government fully supports the implementation of the Viaduct Project in the state which provides special crossings for wildlife to cross major roads.

State Environment and Health Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said this project is not only for the safety of animals but also for road users who are at risk of accidents due to these collisions.

According to him, the project site that has been identified is the Central Forest Spine (CFS2) Ecological Corridor, involving Labis Timur Forest Reserve, Mersing Forest Reserve and Lenggor Forest Reserve. The location of the crossing is proposed to be built at KM102, (federal road) FT50 Batu Pahat-Jemaluang route, involving an allocation of RM66.2 million.

“The construction of this ‘viaduct’ or wildlife crossing is a continuation of the government’s ongoing efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts due to habitat fragmentation along the Central Forest Spine Ecological Corridor network.

“The viaduct’s design is not just a physical infrastructure, but it reflects the integrated approach of the state and federal government in ensuring ecological continuity, the safety of animals and road users, as well as the long-term conservation of biodiversity in the state of Johor,“ Ling said in his closing remarks during the Johor Legislative Assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building here today.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) for the allocation of the Ecological Fiscal Transfer (EFT) to Johor, part of which will be used for several key initiatives, including the implementation of the elephant translocation operation that will begin in July and continue until December.

In addition, he said, the allocation will also be used for the establishment of the Wildlife Protection Group (KPHL), with an allocation of RM226,000, in the Kluang district.

Third, the installation of satellite collars on elephants to enable the early warning system to function effectively. So far, two units of satellite collars have been successfully installed, and the installation operation will continue until all existing stocks are used up.

Additionally, the Johor Wildlife Department is currently in the process of acquiring five additional units, bringing the total number of satellite collars owned to 10 units.

“A total of 21 areas have been identified for the construction of elephant ‘food banks’, and engagement sessions with farmers have been held to ensure the effectiveness of this initiative.

“It is hoped that with this approach, conflicts between humans and elephants can be reduced, while at the same time preserving the survival of the increasingly endangered elephant species,“ he added.