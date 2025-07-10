Johor govt to discuss doctor, nurse transfers to Pasir Gudang Hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will engage the Ministry of Health (MOH) to address the immediate replacement of doctors and nurses being transferred to Hospital Pasir Gudang (HPG).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the move, noting the reassignment involves medical staff from public hospitals statewide.

Ling stated, “I will go to the Ministry of Health tomorrow to discuss the matters that have been discussed in the past few days, especially the shortage of staff at our hospitals.”

He emphasised the need to fill vacancies promptly to maintain healthcare services.

The transfers aim to prepare HPG for its phased opening on August 1.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the Johor State Nurses Day Celebration 2025, where Ling explained the reassignment process.

“Usually, the Johor State Health Department will offer them to those who may live close to the hospital,“ he said, adding that some staff may opt to return to their hometowns.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad earlier confirmed HPG’s phased launch, prioritising essential services like Accident and Emergency (A\&E), Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Paediatrics.

The state government is collaborating on medium and long-term solutions to staffing challenges. – Bernama