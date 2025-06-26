Johor health officer pleads not guilty to RM3,000 bribe charge

JOHOR BAHRU: An assistant environmental health officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to accepting a RM3,000 bribe last year. Mohd Azrul Nazwan A Rani, 42, denied the charge before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The officer allegedly received the money from a restaurant manager as an incentive to avoid legal action for hygiene regulation violations. The offence reportedly occurred at a restaurant in Merlin Tower, Jalan Meldrum, between 8 pm and 9 pm on July 25, 2023.

The charge falls under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Ahmad Kamal granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety, requiring monthly check-ins at the Johor Bahru MACC office and the surrender of his passport. The case will next be mentioned on August 5.

Lawyer Ahmad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali represented the accused, while MACC deputy public prosecutor Siti Asmah Zainal Arifin led the prosecution.