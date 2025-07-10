Johor helicopter crash: Search for black box underway – IGP

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police are intensifying efforts to locate the black box of the helicopter that crashed near Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah, to determine the cause of the incident.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the search involves multiple agencies, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“The search is a coordinated effort with specialised technical expertise,“ Mohd Khalid said after inspecting the crash site near the MMEA Jetty.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar was also present.

Recovering the wreckage remains a priority, though challenges persist due to the river’s 25-foot depth.

“The process may take time as it requires underwater expertise and possibly third-party assistance,“ he added.

The AS355N helicopter was conducting an honour flypast for the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM 2025) when it crashed.

All five police personnel on board survived, with two sustaining serious injuries. – Bernama