Johor immigration nets 104 foreigners in squatter sweep operation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department in Johor detained 104 illegal immigrants during Ops Sapu conducted at a squatter area early this morning.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus stated that the operation began at 2 am and involved 121 officers and enforcement personnel from various divisions.

He explained that the operation followed intelligence gathering and public complaints regarding the presence of illegal immigrants in the location.

Enforcement personnel completely surrounded the area during the raid, cornering dozens of foreigners of various nationalities.

Those detained included 50 men, three boys, 44 women, six Indonesian girls, and one woman from the Philippines.

The inspection showed that most individuals lacked valid travel documents and had overstayed their permitted period in the country.

All detainees, aged between two months and 63 years, are suspected of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

They have been placed at the Setia Tropika immigration depot for further investigation. – Bernama