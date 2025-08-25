Smuggling continues at Kelantan-Thai border despite illegal jetty closures

KOTA BHARU: Smuggling activities continue to pose significant challenges along the Kelantan-Thailand border despite recent closures of illegal jetties.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that authorities have shut down unauthorised crossing points along the Sungai Golok river.

He revealed that the issue will be discussed further with Thai authorities during an upcoming bilateral meeting to develop joint solutions.

The closure operation targeted illegal jetties across four border districts including Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Jeli and Tanah Merah.

These facilities had long served as primary routes for illegal border crossings and smuggling operations.

Police and other security agencies are now planning to demolish these illegal jetties completely to prevent their reuse.

The meeting also addressed recent border arrests involving various smuggled commodities including cattle and coconuts.

Enforcement agencies like the General Operations Force have made numerous arrests but struggle to achieve lasting solutions.

Mohd Yusoff noted that some cases conclude with suspects paying fines rather than facing stronger deterrents.

This pattern allows smuggling activities to persist without comprehensive curtailment along the border region. – Bernama