JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has introduced the Smart Queue System (SQS), which utilises quick response (QR) codes, to facilitate patient access to specialist clinic services at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the system, the first of its kind to be implemented in a government hospital in Malaysia, was developed with a RM1 million allocation.

He said the system will be rolled out in phases starting July 1.

“Previously, patients had to arrive early to get a queue number and were required to take two separate numbers -- one for the clinic and another for the pharmacy.

“With the SQS, patients only need a single queue number for both services, making the process more convenient and reducing overall waiting time,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the hospital today.

Present was state Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

Onn Hafiz said the system will also send notifications to patients’ mobile phones when their turn is approaching.

He added that the state government remains committed to enhancing services at HSA, including upgrading eight wards, the surau and restrooms, with the work expected to be completed by year-end.

Asked about the multi-storey parking project at the hospital, he said it is currently undergoing a value assessment (VA) lab process.