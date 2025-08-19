Unity Government council reviews mid-term progress and economic plans

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reached several key decisions including a mid-term review of the government’s achievements and efforts to strengthen the economy.

Its secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that it has been agreed that the mid-term review being conducted at the Cabinet level be presented to the consultative council to assess matters previously decided upon and to honour the differing perspectives of the parties within the Unity Government.

He said the meeting has also decided to evaluate the Unity Government’s achievements and carefully consider all feedback directed at the government while focusing on efforts to boost the economy and welfare programmes for the public.

“The establishment of a Technical Committee to study aspects of cooperation among the Unity Government parties in facing the Sabah State Election was also announced,“ he said in the statement.

He said the meeting also congratulated the country on its achievement and Anwar for brokering a truce between Thailand and Cambodia.

Several key leaders of the Unity Government were also seen attending the meeting which was held at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya namely Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The meeting which began at 5 pm concluded at around 6.45 pm. – Bernama