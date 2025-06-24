ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor has solidified its status as Malaysia’s agricultural leader after recording RM27.2 billion in sector sales last year, the highest nationwide. State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip attributed the success to strong sub-sector performances: crops (RM20.9 billion), livestock (RM4.7 billion), aquaculture (RM1 billion), and fisheries (RM7 million).

The figures stem from the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) 2024 Agricultural Census interim findings. Zahari credited Johor’s achievement to strategic planning, federal-state collaboration, and robust private-sector involvement. He spoke after chairing the Johor State Food Security Working Committee meeting at the Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad Building.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) allocated RM23.4 million to support high-impact agricultural programs, further boosting the sector. Zahari emphasized Johor’s proactive measures to integrate farmers into the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) development. Workshops and engagement sessions are underway to safeguard agricultural entrepreneurs’ interests while aligning them with long-term state growth.

Key initiatives include modern farming projects like *vertical farming* through local-Singaporean partnerships. Zahari noted, *”We are studying how the government can protect those involved in agriculture and food security, ensuring they benefit from JS-SEZ opportunities.”* Incentives for food security investors in southern Johor are also being drafted.