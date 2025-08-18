Johor leads Malaysia with first anti-bullying committee for schools

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has made history as the first Malaysian state to form a dedicated anti-bullying committee during its Anti-Bullying Campaign Coordination Meeting.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin announced the milestone initiative involving multiple government agencies.

The committee will develop phased strategies for implementing anti-bullying campaigns and intervention programmes across all educational institutions.

“We hope this step will create awareness and educate students as well as involve the entire education ecosystem, including teachers, parents and the community,“ Aznan stated on Facebook.

The pioneering move demonstrates Johor’s commitment to ensuring child safety and maintaining schools as secure learning environments.

Aznan emphasised that bullying constitutes serious acts of power abuse causing physical, mental or emotional harm.

He clarified that bullying extends beyond minor incidents to include intimidation, humiliation and harassment with lasting traumatic effects.

The comprehensive approach aims to address bullying through coordinated efforts across the education system and local communities.

- Bernama