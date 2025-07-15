Johor MB and health minister meet over healthcare staff shortage

JOHOR BAHRU: The pressing issue of healthcare staff shortages in Johor’s major hospitals will be the main agenda in a meeting today between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed the discussion, stating that potential solutions had been drafted following a prior conversation with Onn Hafiz.

“Issues concerning healthcare personnel will be discussed today. Insya-Allah, in a meeting between the Johor Menteri Besar and the Health Minister,” he said.

The urgency of the matter was underscored by recent reports revealing that nurses in Johor are handling 10 to 14 patients per shift, far exceeding the recommended ratio of 1:6 or 1:8.

Onn Hafiz described the situation as alarming, warning that overburdened staff could lead to declining morale and compromised patient care.

Shamsul Azri added, “I also spoke with him (Onn Hafiz) last night. Insya-Allah, we already have several proposed solutions that will be put forward.”

The meeting aims to address these challenges and improve working conditions for healthcare professionals. – Bernama