JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called for strengthened cooperation between the state government and the media to support the state’s rapid development.

Speaking at the Johor Media Club’s (KMJ) Annual General Meeting yesterday, he highlighted the vital role of the media in communicating information about the state’s growth and the government’s initiatives, which not only benefit the people but also attract investors to Johor.

“Without the media, our messaging cannot reach the public. We cannot project the positive image of the developments on the ground without your help,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also expressed his high hopes that the media would continue to report truthful and accurate information.

The event, held at a hotel in Johor Bahru, was attended by State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin, State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, and KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak.

The Menteri Besar also reiterated the state government’s support for KMJ’s efforts in looking after the welfare of media practitioners and fostering stronger relationships among journalists.

As part of this commitment, Onn Hafiz announced an increased allocation of RM150,000 for KMJ activities next year, a significant rise from the RM90,000 provided this year.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fauzi said KMJ plans to revive the Johor Media Awards, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We aim to bring it back next year to recognise the outstanding contributions of media practitioners in Johor,” he said.