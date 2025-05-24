JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 450 cartons of one-kilogramme subsidised cooking oil packets, priced at RM2.50 each, are available to visitors at the ongoing Johor MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, through the Rahmah MADANI Sales initiative.

The Rahmah MADANI Sales coordinator, Ahmad Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Masom, said that packet cooking oil is usually the best-selling item, along with 10-kilogramme local white rice priced at RM26 at any PMR event.

“This is one of the essential items that’s always in high demand, so we have had to limit purchases to two packets of cooking oil and one bag of rice per visitor.

“So far, the packet cooking oil has been selling fast, and stocks are running low. We are confident that all the oil will be sold out soon,” he told Bernama at the stall in the Toppen Shopping Centre compound today.

A total of 42 types of basic necessities, including coconut milk, onions, and potatoes, are being sold by an appointed supermarket, offering prices 10 to 30 percent lower than usual.

Apart from supplying about 2,000 bags of local white rice and cooking oil, the MADANI Sales programme also offers several other basic food items, such as grade C eggs priced at RM7.50 per tray.

However, if demand exceeds expectations, Ahmad Kamarul Ariffin said they are prepared to increase the supply of basic necessities, including cooking oil and local white rice.

“In addition, two Agro MADANI entrepreneurs taking part in the programme are offering local fruits from as low as RM2, fresh meat at RM30 per kilogramme, and fresh chicken at RM12 per bird,” he said.

A housewife, Siti Sarah Nasir, 38, from Kempas near Johor Bahru, said she arrived early with her children to buy essential items such as cooking oil, rice, eggs, and chicken because the prices are more affordable here.

“We have to seize this opportunity to save, especially since prices have risen quite a bit lately.

“I believe that if programmes like this continue, many will surely feel that the government is attentive to our needs,” she said.

The Johor PMR 2025, themed ‘Belia MADANI, Yakin Boleh!’, runs from May 23 to 25 and features a variety of engaging activities, including exhibition stalls, interactive sessions with government agencies, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) showcases, career carnivals, and MADANI sales.

Johor marks the second stop of the PMR 2025 tour series after Sabah (May 9 to 11). The tour will then continue to several other locations, including Lumut (Perak), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Kota Lama (Kelantan), Nilai (Negeri Sembilan), Baling (Kedah), Jasin (Melaka), and Bintulu (Sarawak).