Johor police bust drug syndicate hiding narcotics in drink packets

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have dismantled a drug distribution syndicate that used instant drink packets as a disguise, following the arrest of three men and the seizure of various drugs worth nearly RM3.2 million in a special operation on Feb 6 and 7.

State police chief Datuk M Kumar said two local men, aged 41 and 48, along with a 47-year-old Singaporean, were detained by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) and the Johor Bahru Selatan Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

The operation involved seven raids across the city, including a terrace house and three condominiums used as drug storage facilities.

“The seized drugs include 15 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, one kg of ketamine, 1.35 kg of syabu, 294 grams of cannabis, 7,800 ecstasy pills, and 6,250 Erimin 5 pills.

“This syndicate, which has been operating since January, used gated and guarded condominiums as storage facilities. The drugs are believed to have been sourced from Kuala Lumpur before being repackaged and distributed for the local market,” he told a press conference at the Johor IPK here today.

He added that the syndicate used coffee and chocolate-flavoured drink packets to disguise the drugs, selling them for up to RM250 per packet.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other members and possible international links.

Authorities also confiscated three cars, a motorcycle, 14 luxury watches, various pieces of jewellery worth RM65,670, RM1,491 in cash, and SGD117.

Meanwhile, urine tests confirmed all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine. One of the local suspects, aged 41, has prior drug-related and criminal offences.

They have been remanded until Feb 17, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.